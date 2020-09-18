Enjoy brunch on the Patio with Ginger Street

Katy with Taste Utah stopped by Ginger Street today to check out this casual ‘Southeast Asian Hawker Style Street Food” Restaurant.

Come enjoy the patio with Ginger Street this weekend for brunch from 10:30am to 3pm.

At Ginger Street they offer many Asian dishes such as Pad Thai or Eggplant Chop Suey. You can swing in for dinner and try their Ginger Street Orange Chicken or Curry!

Need a fix for your sweet tooth? Ginger Street offers soft serve or you can check out their Vietnamese Coffee Float.

No matter what dish you decide to try, you won’t be disappointed.

Take a bite out of Utah’s food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

You can also visit Katy on her adventures around Utah via the website!

This article contains sponsored content.