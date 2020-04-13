Empathy and tolerance; how they can help us all

Art Coombs has over 20 years of leadership and public speaking experience, as well as has written 3 best-selling motivational books. The hard-easy philosophy is very much about helping people gain control of their lives, no matter what their situation is. Art hopes that now more than ever people will grab HARD EASY: A GET-REAL GUIDE FOR GETTING THE LIFE YOU WANT.

In today’s environment, it is important for people to know there is still a lot they can do. Today Art wants to address the amount of public shaming he is seeing online with more people being unemployed or not working due to the economic instability. He hopes that everyone will take a step back and gain more empathy and tolerance for others, not more shame. We never know what is going on in a persons life and shaming them is only holding everybody back.

Shame for others and ourselves tends to hold everyone back because they’re not focusing on the root of the problem which is internal. According to Art, he suggests we all stay in our own lane and focus on what we can control; our own actions.

