Elevate your dining experience with Ridge Market and Café

Katy with Taste Utah takes viewers on another trip to view where they should check out this weekend.

The cornerstone of Ridge Cafe is their brick pizza oven which creates delicious, artisan pizzas and offers a flavorful smoky finish to our steaks, seafood, and chicken. Handcrafted in Naples, and formed with clay from Italy’s Sorrento region, this eye-catching, copper-tiled oven cooks the best pizza out of all the Draper restaurants.

They also offer sandwiches, salads, pasta, a full bar, happy hour, nightly specials, and desserts!

Ridge Café has been voted Utah’s best of state 8 years in a row and they also achieved TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence in 2017.

Take a bite out of Utah’s food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

You can also visit Katy on her adventures around Utah via their website!