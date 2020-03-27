Easy chicken fajitas to spice up your lunch or dinner

Jennifer Burns from Rancho Markets and Amy Knight prerecorded this segment in our Good4Utah kitchen to show us their tips on how to make easy chicken fajitas for lunch or dinner.

At Rancho Market you can buy the chicken and the fajita all mixed together and it it makes it easy to throw it in the pan and cook and you can add in some extra ingredients such as yellow, red and green peppers and also some onion to add some extra flavor.

We also love to combine the handmade flower tortillas that are made fresh daily at Rancho Markets with the steak, beef, chicken and shrimp fajita mixes that are available.

Stop into one of their locations to check out their specials that are available.

Chicken Fajitas with Flour Tortillas

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 lb. chicken, white or dark meat, cut into thin strips

1 green bell pepper

1 yellow, red or orange bell pepper, seeded, cut into thin strips

1 large white onion, cut into strips

1 jalapeno, diced

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

8-10 small flour tortilla

1/4 cup cilantro

Salsa, Sour cream, Lime wedges – for serving

Salt and Pepper – to taste



In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add oil. Saute the chicken, bell pepper, onion and jalapeno with the chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper for 8-10 minutes or until chicken cooked through. To serve, divide the chicken and vegetables on the tortillas. Top each tortilla with desired toppings, cilantro, salsa, sour cream and lime wedges. Serve immediately.

This article contains sponsored content.