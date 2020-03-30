Easy and delicious beef stroganoff

Jacob Schmidt from Utah’s beef council joined us on Midday today for a simple and delicious weeknight meal – Beef Stroganoff. Adding some sour cream, beef, cheese and egg noodles makes for the perfect meal. For more information visit Beef It’s what’s for dinner.

Ground Beef Stroganoff

1 pound lean ground beef

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil

1/4 onion, diced

1 cup white button mushrooms, chopped

2 garlic cloves, diced

1/4 pound wide egg noodles, cooked

1/2 cup beef broth

1/2 cup sour cream

Grated cheddar, optional

Chopped parsley, for garnish

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the beef and the next 6 ingredients with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until well browned and all pink has disappeared. Drain off any excess oil in the skillet.

Add the onions, mushrooms and garlic. Cook, stirring, until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the egg noodles, beef broth and sour cream. Cook, stirring, until the mixture thickens slightly, 5 to 6 minutes.

Serve to desired portions. Top each serving with cheese and parsley, if desired.

