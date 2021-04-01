Easter weekend indicates Camping season has begun!

Last year camping was canceled on Easter weekend due to COVID-19 which means that this year everyone is looking forward to being able to get out and explore no matter where it is you want to go, it doesn’t matter if you’re staying in the area or making a special trip to places like Idaho Falls, Grand Junction, Las Vegas, or Moab.

Planning on visiting public lands Easter weekend? We have some tips for you.

Parris RV wants to help you make sure you have everything that you need to enjoy the weekend. From new and used travel trailers, tent trailers, 5th wheels, toy haulers, and motorhomes and add-in parts, and service – including routine maintenance, upgrades, or major repairs – they have something for and also to help everyone.

Parris RV Offers Manufacturers such as Dutchmen, Cruiser RV, Eclipse, several Forest River brands, Riverside RV, Gulf Stream, Little Guy, Open Range, and Winnebago.

Today on ABC4 Utah Brett Parris with Parris RV gives Nicea a walk-through of one of the many options on their lots. Parris RV is the dealer to help you “Love the Journey” in finding the perfect RV for you!

Cruiser Stryker toy hauler ST-2714 highlights:

Dual Ducted A/C

Power Queen Bed

Overhang Above Ramp

Exterior Kitchen

Extended Season Package

This Stryker toy hauler is fit for a King! The front private bedroom has a king bed slide, two dressers, and a wardrobe to keep your clothes looking their best, plus an entrance into the dual entry bathroom. You can prepare a delicious meal indoors with the three-burner cooktop or breathe in some fresh air while cooking in the exterior kitchen. When you’re ready to wind down your nights, head to one of the two chairs or the sofa with a dinette to play a card game or two.

Each one of these Cruiser Stryker toy hauler travel trailers was built with you in mind to give you a functional and innovative design. Offering a Max Foundation wide-body construction, maximum storage, and an Extended Season package with radiant foil and a 2″ heat duct in an enclosed underbelly, you can bring along your four-seat side by side any time of the year.

Designed by off-road enthusiasts who understand what you need while playing in the dunes with heavy-duty axles that have easy lube hubs and self-adjusting brakes, and Azdel composite laminated sidewalls with five-sided aluminum framing. A couple of other top-five interior features you will enjoy include a patent-pending king bed slide system, solar and Wifi prep, double-down dual ducted A/C, and a high BTU ducted furnace so you will feel just right in any season.

Visit the Parris RV website today and get out and explore Utah this season with safety and comfort in mind for you and your family.

This article contains sponsored content.