Early retirement might be possible

Today on ABC4 Utah, Brian Decker, Owner and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning joined Nicea to talk about Early retirement and how it might be possible.

Brian starts by defining the term “retirement.” depending on who you ask, retirement could mean a lot of different things. Maybe it’s retiring from a corporate job to start a new small business venture, or never having to work another day in your life. Going into early retirement just means starting your version of retirement sooner.

You’ll never know if you’re ready for retirement unless you ask. It might be a possibility to choose to retire early, but first, you’ll need to crunch some numbers. Remember that people are living longer today than our parents or grandparents — that means our savings need to last longer, as well.

On the opposite side of wanting an early retirement, people sometimes might be forced into early retirement due to job loss or cutbacks. This is an unfortunate situation, but it might turn out to be a blessing in disguise. If you are forced into retirement earlier than expected, a financial advisor can show you what your options are to help make that work for you.

