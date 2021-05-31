Dry rub info you’ll want to keep on hand for grilling season

Dry rubs are used to give the meat a lot of flavors. They can take your steaks, ribs, roasts, or any cut of beef, to a whole other level!

Steak rubs and roast beef rubs are seasoning blends applied to the surface of beef like roasts, steaks, and burgers. These quick mixtures add flavor to beef but do not tenderize.

Dry rubs consist of herbs, spices, and other dry seasonings.

Paste-type rubs, which are perfect for roasts, contain small amounts of wet ingredients, such as oil, crushed garlic, or mustard.

Rubs can be applied just before cooking or up to 2 hours in advance and refrigerated until cooking time.

Simply combine the ingredients and apply them evenly to all surfaces. Cook beef to desired doneness.

You can store dry rubs in an air-tight jar in a cool dark place or in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.

Smoky Paprika Rub

2 tablespoons smoked or Spanish paprika

1-1/2 teaspoons sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper

Combine all ingredients in small bowl; press evenly onto beef steak(s).

Grill, pan-broil or broil steaks; place roast in the oven and cook according to chart. Cook to medium-rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness.

Print this recipe for your records here.

For more recipes and info, visit the Utah Beef Council website.

This article contains sponsored content.