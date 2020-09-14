Don’t put that grill away just yet!

Don’t put that grill away yet! Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt from Utah Beef Council join ABC4 and show viewers another recipe you’re all going to love!

This recipe is for Smoky Strip Steaks with Mexican-Style Grilled Corn and is great for lunch or dinner and everyone will enjoy it.

Utah Beef Council offers additional grilling options on including steaks, burgers, and ribs. Beef is an important nutrient to heart health and protein. Protein benefits your body by helping you to achieve and maintain a healthy weight and preserve body muscle.

For more recipes and additional information about nutrition benefits visit the Utah Beef Councils website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, or Pinterest.

This article contains sponsored content.