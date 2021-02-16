Dollars raised through Daffodil Days support groundbreaking research

Salt Lake City, Utah – Daffodil Days is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and an opportunity for individuals, companies, and organizations to purchase flowers and recognize others while bringing a touch of spring to the office or someone’s home.

Daffodils are significant because they are known as the flower of hope, which is a key part of fighting cancer. They are also the first flower of spring.

During the fundraiser you’ll be able to purchase daffodils that are available in bunches and in pots and this year, they will have bunches of tulips as well.

Through the daffodil, the first flower of spring, this campaign brings a symbol of hope to cancer patients and those affected by the disease. A Gift of Hope for a local cancer patient can also be purchased for $25.

To participate, simply collect donations from your friends, co-workers, teammates and place a group order through a team captain, coordinator, or on the website by February 24th.

Flowers will be available for pick-up during the week of March 22nd at The Flower Patch.

Funds raised through Daffodil Days support lifesaving cancer research. The American Cancer Society is currently funding 8 multi-year cancer research grants in Utah totaling $4.9 million and they are the largest private, not-for-profit source of funds for scientists studying cancer. The Society has also funded 49 researchers who have gone on to win the Nobel Prize.

In addition, the American Cancer Society also provides programs for cancer patients through Their Road To Recovery program which provides cancer patients with rides to and from their cancer treatment appointments.

Their Hope Lodge, right here in Salt Lake City, provides a home away from home for cancer patients when they have to travel for treatment and they also provide information and resources 24 hours a day through their website and Phone (800) 227-2345.

In 2018, over 2,700 people from Utah contacted the American Cancer Society by phone, online or in-person for information and support.

