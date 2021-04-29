Do you still need to get a gift for Mother’s Day? We have the perfect idea for you!

ABC4 Utah is talking today with Shannon Bible, VP of Global Leadership Services at dōTERRA. Most of us are familiar with dōTERRA and the products, but today, they will talk a little about doTERRA and work with as a Wellness Advocate.

doTERRA Wellness Advocates, or Distributors, are the people who share dōTERRA products and educate about the power of essential oils and other natural solutions. Shannon Bible and her team work with the Wellness Advocates who have large dōTERRA business organizations. They help them with personal and leadership development, product fulfillment, education, and focus on really helping them take their dōTERRA business to the next level.

It’s important to understand that there are two different types of memberships at doTERRA: Wholesale Customers and Wellness Advocates. When you enroll with your own account, you simply choose which option you would like. Many people choose to begin as a Wholesale Customer. This gives you a 25% discount on all dōTERRA products and is a great way to use and get to know more about the power of essential oils. When you’re ready to launch your business and start sharing dōTERRA products, we can upgrade you to a Wellness Advocate at no cost and with a lot of support to grow your own dōTERRA business.

People get involved with doTERRA either as a customer or as a Wellness Advocate because of the amazing products. In fact, most of their most successful dōTERRA leaders initially had no intention of ever doing anything with the business side of it. They simply started using oils, had amazing results, and then shared their experience with others.

doTERRA’s Wellness Advocates take advantage of a brilliant business model. Direct sales are simple, and they can be incredibly successful with the right product — like high-quality essential oils. It doesn’t necessarily require extensive training or a huge overhead. It’s a scalable business and a tried and true one that’s proven to be timeless. Their dōTERRA Leaders come from all walks of life – some have never worked in a professional environment before, some are former CEOs of other successful companies. Many parents find that dōTERRA gives them the flexibility to stay home with their kids. They also have college students who start their own dōTERRA business to fit around their class schedules. If you are entrepreneurial, coachable, and looking for flexibility in a career that helps others, becoming a doTERRA Wellness Advocate can be a great choice.

dōTERRA also has an amazing and PERFECT gift idea for Mothers Day that is a great intro to oils.

Aroma Essentials Collection – it offers spring detox, Goodbye Toxins, Hello Nature. Some of our most popular and sought-after oils for diffusing! This the PERFECT collection if you want your home to smell AMAZING. Includes the following oils: Peppermint, Balance, Breathe, Wild Orange, On Guard, Citrus Bloom, Serenity, Cheer, Adaptiv, Northern Escape, and includes a beautiful La Luz diffuser.

If you are not already enrolled as a customer purchasing this collection will waive the enrollment fee. Find a Wellness Advocate to tell you more about how that works.

You can always find someone that you know who already has a connection with dōTERRA. They will be able to guide you and give you the best information, education, and recommendations for what dōTERRA products will work best for you.

If you can’t find someone, visit the doTERRA website and find your advocate today!

This article contains sponsored content.