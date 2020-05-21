Do you have the right RV to go camping for Memorial Day?

Brett Parris with Parris RV joins Nicea DeGering with ABC4 today to show us the amazing features of the new 2021 Forest River XLR Nitro Toy Hauler.

Parris RV knows that there are so many options that come to play when looking at new RVs that it can become overwhelming. You are confident that you want an RV, but you’re not sure where to start. We’ve all been there, at the very start of the RVing lifestyle. We know that you want the best RV to compliment your lifestyle.

Forest River XLR Nitro toy hauler 407 highlights:

Front Kitchen

Loft

11′ Separate Garage

Opposing Slides

Theater Seating

Power Bunk

This XLR Nitro toy hauler is a unique unit that provides a spacious front kitchen with extra counter space and a king-size bed and opposing slides in a private bedroom that is adjacent to the rear 11′ separate garage.

There is also a cozy living area that has three sets of theater seating so that you can relax comfortably while you sit in front of the electric fireplace and watch the 50″ TV. Plus, it will be so easy to clean up messes even while you’re still camping because the central vacuum system will allow you to do so.

Each XLR Nitro toy hauler fifth wheel by Forest River offers plenty of interior comforts, such as a contemporary design package, Metropolitan Grey bathroom countertops, an accent wall in the bedroom, and Congoleum stain-resistant vinyl flooring.

The exterior includes UV-resistant gel-coated fiberglass, vacuum-bonded aluminum-framed sidewalls, a 102″ width, and a fully enclosed “Body-Armor” underbelly with radiant foil layer allowing you to travel whenever you like.

The garage is decked out with great features that will keep all of your adventures wild, like a 30-gallon fuel station, an insulated floor, and a retractable panoramic screen.

Parris RV is located in the heart of Salt Lake County and specializes in Sales, Service, and RV Parts. They carry new and used travel trailers, tent trailers, 5th wheels, toy haulers, and motorhomes. Parris RV is family owned and operated, and with over 25 years of experience in the RV industry, Parris RV is the perfect place to shop.

This article contains sponsored content.