Do you have a firm foundation for your future?

Brian Decker, Owner and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning joins Nicea DeGering on ABC4 today to talk about how building a plan for retirement is a lot like building a firm foundation for a house.

Brian explains that in order to make up the foundation of a financial house it’s important to have a sturdy retirement income plan with reliable sources of income. It’s important to make sure you’re optimizing social security benefits and focusing on how much you need to save as well as diversification.

The next step to building your financial house is the walls and the roof. The walls are equal to a consistent income investments and the roof is equal to growth type investments.

It’s important to remember that very few people build a house on their own. Many will hire a contractor or an expert in their field.

Decker Retirement Planning has many professionals who can help no matter what stage of retirement you are in. So, if you’re beginning to pour your foundation or you’re putting the shingles on the roof, give Brian and his team a call for a consultation and see how they can help!

For more information about Decker Retirement Planning visit their website, follow them on Facebook, or give them a call at (855) 425-4566.

This article contains sponsored content.