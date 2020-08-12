Discussing Kid safety as more activities open up and kids start heading back to school

Dr. Lee Trotter from MountainStar Children’s Services joins Nicea on ABC4 to talk about accident safety for kids.

Dr. Trotter talks about how even though we are home with children now they’re concerned because parents are more distracted by work and other responsibilities. He has a few tips he suggests we should all remember.

Be Aware as a Parent. Where are the kids and what are they doing?

Keep an eye on kids at all times if they’re 8 years old or younger.

Purchase suitable toys. Buy toys that are good for children, not parents.

Teach Safety.

Put kids in swimming lessons.

Don’t play in the streets.

Kid’s Mimic parents and older siblings – watch your actions and what you’re teaching them.

MountainStar Children’s Services say’s that some of the most common accidents they’re seeing in the hospital right now are related to ingestion. They suggest using safety locks and watching where you put things. Make sure items that should be out of childrens reach are or behind a child lock.

At MountainStar Children’s Services, your child isn’t just a number. They are a star! That means each child is provided personalized care from some of Utah’s most trusted pediatric specialists. It also means that your child is our number one priority from the time they enter our care until they are back being the star in their day-to-day activities.

Each MountainStar Children’s Services Emergency Room is kid-ready to provide faster emergency pediatric care closer to home. With locations across the Wasatch Front, there is a MountainStar Children’s Services Emergency Room in Cache Valley, Brigham City, Ogden, Bountiful, Salt Lake City, Draper, Orem and Payson.

This article contains sponsored content.