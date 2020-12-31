COVID-19 Vaccinations for Veterans in Southern Utah

The vaccination clinic at the Southern Utah Veterans Home is on January 11 with the second dose administered on Feb. 1st and another round on Feb 22nd. The clinical is being conducted by our Pharmacy partner, CVS.

In the meantime, they are working closely with their medical director to educate all residents and staff regarding the vaccine, how it works, and how it will be distributed, and answering any questions they may have.

The Southern Utah Veterans Home wants to ensure that they can vaccinate as many people in their facility as quickly and as safely as possible, as this is their best tool in the fight against this historic pandemic.

To that end, they are also working to gather consent forms in advance so they are ready to hit the ground running.

While they are excited to begin vaccinations, it is important that they remain vigilant and continue using PPE and following other best practices. The health and safety of Veterans and staff will always be their top priority.

Veterans have been very receptive to the vaccination – approximately 95% have consented to be vaccinated. Most of their residents have lived through polio and have no reservations about being vaccinated.

Their Veterans see this as their ticket to being able to visit with and hug their loved ones again. Window visits have been great but it’s not the same as being able to hug and kiss your family.

For more information you can visit the Department of Health’s website.

This article contains sponsored content.