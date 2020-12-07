Corn Chili for the colder temps

Santa Fe Beef and Corn Chili is perfect for our colder temps and both hearty and delicious. This recipe makes the whole house smell good and is very easy to make.

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council shows us her tips and tricks on how to make this perfect meal.

You can buy the Chili Seasoning Mix or make it. Recipe:

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 tsp salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

In a small bowl, mix all ingredients together.

For more information about Utah Beef Council, visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.