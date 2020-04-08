Community showing support for Lone Peak Hospital

Shaina Sunwall a Nurse with Lone Peak Hospital joined us today in the ABC4 backyard to discuss how the community is showing the medical community support and encouragement during these difficult days.

Even thought Shaina is a nurse she is also feeling mixed emotions of anxiety, sadness and hope and gratitude. Lone Peak Hospital has received an outpouring of support from the community. This support uplifts and inspires our front line heroes day in and day out.

A few examples of the support the front line workers have received are donated treats and meals from local businesses, kids in the community sending art pieces to hospital, a surprise sign popped up at the hospital that says “Heroes Work Here!”

Shaina wants everyone to know that they love serving the community and also, please take this seriously and stay home, and wash your hands! It is scary times and it’s not your normal lifestyle but to keep you, your family and loved ones safe please stay home.

