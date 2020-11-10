Comfort Food for winter, what’s your go-to?

We all know that colder weather means comfort foods and today on ABC4, Surae Chinn demonstrates a delicious recipe from Cache Valley Creamery – Cheesy Potato Bake.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 lbs. russet or Idaho potatoes
- ¼ cup Cache Valley Butter
- 1 tsp. salt
- ¾ tsp. fresh or ¼ tsp. dried thyme leaves
- ½ tsp. ground black pepper
- 1¼ cups Cache Valley Shredded Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese
STEPS:
- PREHEAT oven to 425° F.
- SPRAY a 9 x 13 pan with non-stick cooking spray.
- THINLY SLICE the potatoes and place into a large mixing bowl.
- MICROWAVE butter, salt, thyme and pepper in a small bowl on high for 30 seconds until butter is melted; toss the potatoes with the melted butter.
- SHINGLE the potatoes in the prepared pan to form even layers of potatoes.
- COVER with aluminum foil and bake for 45 minutes.
- REMOVE foil and sprinkle with shredded cheese; bake uncovered for 10 more minutes or until cheese has melted and lightly browned.
- GARNISH with additional fresh thyme, if desired.
Printable Recipe: Cheesy Potato Bake
For additional recipes and to find a location so you can “Taste the Goodness” visit the Cache Valley Creamery website.
This article contains sponsored content.