Comfort Food for winter, what’s your go-to?

We all know that colder weather means comfort foods and today on ABC4, Surae Chinn demonstrates a delicious recipe from Cache Valley Creamery – Cheesy Potato Bake.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 lbs. russet or Idaho potatoes
  • ¼ cup Cache Valley Butter
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • ¾ tsp. fresh or ¼ tsp. dried thyme leaves
  • ½ tsp. ground black pepper
  • 1¼ cups Cache Valley Shredded Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese

STEPS:

  • PREHEAT oven to 425° F.
  • SPRAY a 9 x 13 pan with non-stick cooking spray.
  • THINLY SLICE the potatoes and place into a large mixing bowl.
  • MICROWAVE butter, salt, thyme and pepper in a small bowl on high for 30 seconds until butter is melted; toss the potatoes with the melted butter.
  • SHINGLE the potatoes in the prepared pan to form even layers of potatoes.
  • COVER with aluminum foil and bake for 45 minutes.
  • REMOVE foil and sprinkle with shredded cheese; bake uncovered for 10 more minutes or until cheese has melted and lightly browned. 
  • GARNISH with additional fresh thyme, if desired.

For additional recipes and to find a location so you can “Taste the Goodness” visit the Cache Valley Creamery website.

