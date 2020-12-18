Come visit Ozora this weekend

Katy with Taste Utah takes a visit to Ozora which is a typical Japanese bar-restaurant where people enjoy coming for a drink and a bite to eat. The welcome is warm, and the atmosphere is always cheerful.

The history of the Izakaya began in the Edo period (1603-1868) when a sake merchant serving a few tasting glasses in a corner of his shop decided to start offering some local specialties to snack on too. Little by little, men got into the habit of spending time in this kind of place after work, having a drink, eating something, and talking with the boss and other patrons. The Izakaya soon became a popular place for people to meet up for a chat.

On the Menu at Ozora, you have several options – Steak, Teriyaki, Salmon, Ribs or you can try some Chicken Thighs, Pork Belly, Bacon Asparagus, Shiitake Mushroom, Scallops, and many other options. If you’re looking for a place to eat this weekend, visit their website and make a reservation.

