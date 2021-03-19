Come test drive great American Food and Sushi at Garage Grill this weekend!

Katy with Taste Utah visits Garage Grill in Draper to test drive their great American food, Sushi, and drink selection!

Garage Grill is Draper’s newest grill, bar, and brewery. Come in and have a seat on their patio and have a cold drink and enjoy their collection of race cars and classics.

With the option to order online or dine-in now available, Garage Grill is excited to serve you! Seating is limited to 10 per Group, and reservations are recommended. Call (801) 523-3339 to schedule a reservation.

Hours of operation:

Monday-Thursday: 11:30pm – 9pm

Friday: 11:30-10pm

Saturday: 11:00-10pm

Sunday: 10am-9pm

