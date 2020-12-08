Christmas with AYL and County Seat this weekend

Chad Booth joined Nicea on ABC4 Utah to talk about all of the exciting topics that are coming up on At Your Leisure and County Seat.

Christmas Light Festivities – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as AYL is celebrating the holidays with Kevin, Gina, Chad, and Ria joining forces to show off all the fun and safe activities still happening this season.

Sailing at The Great Salt Lake – Kevin and Gina are showing us that some days are still warm enough to get out and play on the water, regardless of the season as they take their kids for a fun-filled day sailing at The Great Salt Lake.

County Seat we will discuss rural EMS and the challenges rural counties are having to provide ambulance service in some of the more remote areas of the state. Police and Fire are essential services to protect life and property but if you’re having a heart attack that’s a different story. Rep. Johnson / Rep. Derrin Owens joins the program to talk about proposed legislation to make EMS an essential service. Piute County Commissioner Darin Bushman and Mike Willits the EMS director from Sevier County discuss the challenges of providing services, and the current situation for EMS in Rural Utah.

Election season is over but what lies on the horizon for mobile voting. We will be looking at how blockchain may be the solution for casting votes digitally in future elections.

Tune in to watch At Your Leisure on ABC4 Utah Saturday’s 10:30 PM or Sunday’s 9 AM or visit their website. You can also watch County Seat Saturdays at 11 PM or Sundays at 8:30 AM.

This article contains sponsored content.