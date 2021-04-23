Cheese Doodles that are right around the corner

Katy with Taste Utah is on ABC4 Utah today and she is at Summit Pizza Co in Lehi today to show you where you’ll want to visit this weekend for lunch or dinner. She sat down with Dan Littledike who is the co-owner with his wife, Marcene.

With over 40 years of experience in making pizza, they pride themselves on creating that perfect bite every time. They have also worked to continue the tradition by creating more items to entice your taste buds all while staying true to their convictions of fresh and local.

Summit Pizza Co. got its name from the historic building where it all started. They purchased the Summit Hotel building in 1989 and began the next chapter of the building’s history by converting the downstairs into a pizza parlor, and the rest into a residence. Fast forward and they now have locations in Lehi, Kamas, and Bear Lake all with that same small town fill.

While the drive to visit Summit Pizza Co would be worth it if you had to go all the way to Bear Lake, you don’t have to anymore. Visit Summit Pizza Co in Lehi!

