Check out this recipe for Szechuan Beef Stir-Fry from Utah Beef Council

Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council are in the ABC4 Utah Kitchen today showing all of their tips and tricks on cooking another delicious and healthy recipe!

Jacob who is a registered dietician gives this recipe glowing recommendations and tells viewers why this recipe and many others are great choices to look up and print out on their website. Utah Beef Council is all things Beef.

View and print this recipe by visiting the Utah Beef Council website.

This article contains sponsored content.