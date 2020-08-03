Check out this recipe before heading to the store for the week

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council shows ABC4 another great recipe that’s a one-pot wonder – Ground Beef and Pasta Skillet Primavera.

According to the Utah Beef Council, many Americans could benefit from adding a high-quality protein to their diet. A moderate to higher protein diet plays a positive role in weight management, healthy aging, and disease prevention.

Contrary to conventional wisdom, research shows that including lean beef, even daily as part of a heart healthy diet and lifestyle, can improve cholesterol profiles. A recent study called BOLD (Beef in an Optimal Lean Diet) demonstrated that when adding lean beef to the most recommended heart-healthy diet it reduced levels of total and LDL “bad” cholesterol.

For more information about nutrition and also where you can find additional recipes, visit the Utah Beef Council website.

This article contains sponsored content.