Check out this Easy Sirloin Thai Salad recipe from Utah Beef Council

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council visit the ABC4 Utah Kitchen to show us their spin on an Easy Sirloin Thai Salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1 (5-ounce) container prewashed fresh herbs and greens lettuce mix (about 8 cups)
- 1 ripe mango, sliced
- 1 small ripe avocado, sliced
- 1/2 cup shredded carrot
- 1/2 cup diced red and/or yellow bell pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon coarse sea salt
- 2 tablespoons dry roasted peanuts, chopped (optional)
- Lime wedges
Dressing:
- 3 tablespoons agave nectar or honey
- 2 tablespoons creamy or chunky natural peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons hot water
- 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon rice or white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
Instructions:
- Place beef steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium-rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Meanwhile, whisk all dressing ingredients in a medium bowl until smooth; set aside. Arrange lettuce on a serving platter; arrange mango, avocado, carrot, and bell pepper over lettuce.
- Carve steak into slices; season with salt. Arrange beef over salad. Drizzle with dressing. Sprinkle with peanuts, if desired. Serve immediately; squeeze lime wedges over salad, as desired.
Looking for more meals that you can cook during the week or any other time? Visit the Utah Beef Council website for the many options they have available.
