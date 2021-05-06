Check out MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza at the Gateway

MidiCi is located at The Gateway in Salt Lake City and they focus on bringing friends together in a warm, upbeat atmosphere while enjoying an Italian experience.

There you can enjoy wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, appetizers, salads, and desserts made with fresh, natural, and mostly non-GMO ingredients in their open kitchen. Sit under the tree or at the bar where they offer 3 HD TV screens for sports and enjoy a glass of wine or a local craft beer.

MidiCi is locally owned. We import most of our ingredients from Italy: Flour, tomatoes to make our sauce, and most of our meats. Their dough is comprised of four, water, salt, and yeast, that’s it!

They buy everything fresh, never frozen and if it’s out, they buy only non-GMO products. Offering pizza, salads, sandwiches, calzones in addition to a few appetizers and desserts. Check out their menu where you can order for delivery or to-go.

The Gateway has become Salt Lake City’s downtown destination for shopping and dining, entertainment, community-driven events, urban living, and creative office space. With direct access to public transit, The Gateway has a one-of-a-kind blend of unique retail, hip nightlife, a cutting-edge arts and culture scene, an innovative technology hub, and more.

Visit their website to get more information about upcoming events, restaurants, and where to shop.

This article contains sponsored content.