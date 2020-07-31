Check out Five Star BBQ

Jami and Katy with Taste Utah stopped by Five Star BBQ to see how they’re handling keeping things safe and also to check out some of their BBQ.

Five Star BBQ & Catering Company was opened in 2009 to the delight of BBQ fans all over Utah County.

5 Star BBQ is fully committed to the health and safety of customers and staff. In addition to standard cleaning practices, they are taking several precautionary steps, including providing information and reinforcing best practices around proper hygiene and illness prevention among staff members.

5 Star BBQ offers and recommends takeout orders during this time, especially for high-risk individuals. They will continue to offer curbside pickup for all takeout orders. For c, they ask that you park in one of their numbered stalls, call them when you arrive, and they will bring your order out to you.

In the restaurant, they will continue packaging everything in disposable takeout containers to mitigate the spread of the virus. Additionally, touchpoints such as soda machines, door handles, restroom surfaces, point of sale tablets, etc. are being cleaned and sanitized at an increased frequency. They have limited indoor and outdoor seating available to maintain proper social distancing practices for those who would like to stay and dine with them. And, due to their popularity, they will still be offering their weekend menu specials as well.

This article contains sponsored content.