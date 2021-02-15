Change up your Bagels and Cream Cheese

Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council are in the ABC4 Utah kitchen to show us their spin on Beef and Cream Cheese Bagels.
Ingredients:
- 12 ounces cooked beef (such as steak, roast, pot roast or deli roast beef), thinly sliced
- 4 thin-style flavored bagels or regular bagels, split
- 1/3 cup reduced-fat cream cheese
- 2 tablespoons nonpareil capers
- 8 thin slices tomato
- 4 thin slices red onion, separated into rings
- Nonpareil capers (optional)
Instructions:
- Spread cream cheese evenly on cut sides of each bagel half.
- Evenly sprinkle capers over cream cheese.
- Evenly top with tomato slices and onion rings; top with beef.
- Garnish with additional capers, if desired.
- Serve immediately.
Printable recipe here.
For more information visit The Utah Beef Council website.
This article contains sponsored content.