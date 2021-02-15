Change up your Bagels and Cream Cheese

Katy with Taste Utah is in Farmington Utah at Niño Viejo to take a look at the ultimate place you're going to want to take your date for Valentine's Dinner this weekend.

Niño Viejo is a remix of a classic. They believe the old world methods of making food such as making things by hand, cooking meat low and slow and using real foods rather than processed is the proper way. They've perfected the traditional ideas and applied their own unique spin into their recipes adding a young focus on flavor pairings rather than the status quo.