Grace and Kevin tell Nicea about the first historic rock concert in over a year for Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles. This marks the return to the stage for Rain for the first time in over a year.

Rain will be performing a ninety-minute “Best of the Beatles” show and there will be three socially distanced and limited capacity shows at the Maverik Center – April 9th at 8 PM, April 10th at 3 PM, and again on April 10th at 8 PM.

The Maverik Center has taken enhanced health and safety measures including limited capacity seating for plenty of distance, face-covering requirements, hand sanitizing stations, and cleaning protocols before and after each performance.

Celebrate peace, love, and live music being back at the Maverik Center; get your tickets before it’s to late!

The Beatles’ music is all about peace & love, hope, and positivity, which I think we all need more than ever right now. So I’m very excited for the opportunity to get back on stage and bring this music to audiences again. ~ Steve Landes, band member performing Vocals, Rhythm Guitar, Piano, and Harmonica

