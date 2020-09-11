Celebrate over 150 years of Utah Roots

The Utah State Fair has over 150 years of history celebrating the Agricultural roots of Utah and celebrates fun on over 65 acres of wonder and awe. This year, the Utah State Fair is being re-imagined as ‘A September to Remember.’

‘A September to Remember’ will highlight our Agricultural History and add a sprinkle of old past time favorites: rides, animals and traditional Fair food.

The pandemic hit a lot of businesses hard especially the Vendors people love to see every year! This year, The Utah State Fair is so thankful to have over 160+ Commercial Vendors & 30+ Concessionaires.

The Utah State Fair has it all from funnel cakes to BBQ, to home goods and crafts, animals, Barnyard Friends, Livestock Auction, rides, live music, and more.

Come out and support your local Utah Fair vendors at the 2020 Utah State Fair.

Available:

CARNIVAL RIDES: Century Wheel, Fun Slide, Merry Go Round, Moby Dick, Pharaoh’s Fury, Wacky Cowboy Coaster, Tilt a Whirl, U Toon Fun House, Wiggle Wum, Airport Helicopters, Monster Trucks, Up Up and Away Samba Balloons, Euro Bungee, Speed, and Black Out!

MUSIC: Jagertown, Deep Red Dirt and Royal Bliss are a few of the local legends coming to play!

The Utah State Fair has implemented a new APP for food and beverages this year. Save time and order online! Download the APP on Apple or Android, enter your information, search your favorite foods, place your order from your phone and go straight to the food window to pick up your food when it is ready.

For more information about the Utah State Fair, visit their website, or follow on Instagram or Facebook.

This article contains sponsored content.