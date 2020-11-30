Caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s

Today on ABC4 Utah, Nicea is joined by Ronnie Daniel, Executive Director with the Alzheimer’s Association, Utah Chapter to talk about how the holidays can be a difficult time for families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease.

Caregivers of people living with dementia often say that the holiday season is one of the most challenging times. The holidays are also a time when many family members might become concerned about an aging loved one.

If you notice something unusual cognitively, don’t pass it off. We encourage you to help your loved-one seek medical assistance to determine just what is going on. Additional resources for families can be found on their website.

Women are nearly twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s disease than men, with as much as Two-thirds of Americans with the disease being women. Also, 70 percent of all people caring for others with Alzheimer’s are women. While science is unsure why women are more impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, there are many research projects underway to explore the subject.

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting an “Optimizing Brain Health” webinar series, and the next installment will occur on Tuesday, December 8th at 6:00 PM. The topic will be “Women and Alzheimer’s Disease”.

Two female researchers from the Cleveland Clinic in Las Vegas will be the presenters:

Dr. Jessica Caldwell is the director of the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Prevention Center at the Clinic.

Dr. Ida Crocker-Sabbagh is a board-certified specialist in Family Medicine and has spent over 25 years in clinical work researching prevention, wellness, and chronic disease management.

This webinar will be full of great information and useful resources. To participate in this free webinar, simply email Amanda Charles at aecharles@alz.org.

Help is only a phone call away when you reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.

For additional information about The Alzheimer’s Association you can visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.