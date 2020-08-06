Burgers and Shakes everyone needs to try

Katy and Jami with Taste Utah take a trip to Provo, Utah, and check out Chom Burger and all the fabulous options they have available, all while being safe and social distancing.

At Chom Burger, you can choose from the Little Chom burger that is half the size of the Chom burger and includes 1/6lb beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion’s, and of course the Famous CHOM Sauce. Make it a meal and add in some regular fries or sweet potato fries and a drink.

Feeling spontaneous? Check out their Spicy Serrano Burger that includes a whopping 1/3 lb of beef on a toasted bun, lettuce and tomato, serrano pepper dime, sliced pepper jack cheese, fried onion straws, sriracha aioli, fresh avocado and smothered in CHOM Sauce.

Have kids to feed, Chom Burger hasn’t forgotten about them either. They have the option of a junior burger, grilled cheese or chicken strips, and of course fries and a drink!

With so many options to choose from at Chom Burger, we can’t forget to mention the shakes and with 10 different flavors to choose from, you won’t be disappointed!

Did we mention that Chom Burger is available for Dine-in, Carryout or Delivery Monday thru Friday 11 am – 9 pm? Check out their website or call (385) 241-7499. You won’t regret it!

This article contains sponsored content.