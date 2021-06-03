Bring a blanket, order a meal and enjoy a free movie

Jacklyn Briggs, Director of Marketing, The Gateway joins Jennifer Burns on ABC4 Utah to talk about a new and exciting, and FREE event coming up at The Gateway!

The Gateway is excited to announce the Movies on the Plaza event, offering free outdoor movies that are running every Wednesday on the Plaza starting June 2nd and ending August 11th. Movies will be classic, family-friendly movies and they’ll start at sunset.

So, bring a blanket or camping chair, order a meal and enjoy a free movie. Seating is first-come, first-serve, and while you’re there, order a to-go meal from one of The Gateway’s many restaurants to enjoy during the movie.

Don’t miss their Pilates on the Plaza classes for Free on Sunday’s also!

Unsure what restaurants are available or what else you can do while you’re there? You can check out ALL that The Gateway offers by visiting their website.

