BBQ for Summer or Fall

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council joins us in the ABC4 backyard to show another fantastic recipe – Hoisin BBQ Kabobs with Pineapple Salsa!!

The Utah Beef Council is an independent state agency charged with the promotion and marketing of beef and beef products in Utah. The Utah Beef Council is funded by the beef checkoff program. Checkoff dollars are used to increase beef demand through programs of promotion, research, and education. The organization is directed by a 10-member board of cattlemen and women who represent the state’s cattle producers.

Cattle farmers and ranchers use resources available in their area to raise cattle in a variety of ways to provide beef choices consumers see in grocery stores and at restaurants. There are more than 1 million beef farmers and ranchers throughout the United States who offer a variety of beef choices to meet the changing lifestyles of consumers, including grain-fed, grass-finished, certified organic, and natural beef.

