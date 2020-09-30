Are you prepared to Retire?

Brian decker, Owner and Founder of Decker Retirement planning joined Nicea on ABC4 this afternoon to talk about a few ways we can always have a plan for retirement.

Brian explains that anyone within 5 years of retirement should have a clear financial plan. That Plan is not statements but it does cover sources of Income, Social security, retirement income, and more minus taxes and also will help you to determine how long you will need to work.

Learn how to retire with a few of the basics from Decker Retirement and check out some additional tips and tricks on the available blogs.

For more information visit Brian and the rest of the team at Decker Retirement Planning on their website or give them a call at (833) 717-3030.

This article contains sponsored content.