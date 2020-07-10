Are Mortgage loans affected by coronavirus?

Steve Morrow with EverLEND Mortgage joined Nicea DeGearing on ABC4 today to talk about how home prices are heating up and what you need to know!

Steve has 20+ years of mortgage experience and he suggests that consumers check that their loan officers have the appropriate qualifications.

All Mortgage Loan officers are required to be registered with the NMLS or Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System. Banks and Credit Unions are registered but don’t have to be licensed.

EverLEND Mortgage is a Correspondent Lender which means they have money to do the loan. It also means they are not only registered but licensed. In order to be licensed you have to have formal and ongoing training, pass tests, have a background check done, and have your credit checked.

With COVID-19, the unfortunate news is that the process for a Mortgage hasn’t changed. Meeting Face to Face should be a requirement and the next best with the way things are is by a zoom meeting. Completing a mortgage loan through email and over the phone is not the correct way.

A few reason’s you should contact EverLEND Mortgage for your mortgage needs:

Loan Products – They have an amazingly robust portfolio of loan products to serve clients. The professional loan specialists match your needs by filtering over 250 different products, to find the one that will best meet your needs. Whether it’s a state housing program, FHA, VA, USDA, conventional or jumbo, they’ve got it covered.

Stability – Their parent company was founded in 1965, so they have the strength and business experience to ensure a stable offering for clients. The team is comprised of seasoned veterans with an impressive depth of knowledge to help you select and secure the best possible mortgage loan product to meet your goals.

Passion – We are a team of unique individuals that give our best efforts to over-deliver for clients and maintain a fun, rewarding work environment. Finding solutions that are the right fit for clients, no matter how complex. Passion is what drives the company to stand out amongst the sea of lenders.

Size – They are a locally focused mortgage lender that values client satisfaction and long-term relationships over production volumes and becoming the largest lender in the area. Every client will receive personal communication and timely responses. Every client matters.

