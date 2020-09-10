Annual Walk for LOVE Sponsored by Big O Tires

The weather is quickly changing and our friends at Big O Tires know all about what we need to do

to help get our vehicles ready.

To get ready for the fall, bring your car into any of Big O Tires 42 stores from Logan to Beaver so they can:

Check all fluids – We have to make sure they are full.

Check brakes – This is not the time to be iffy on the brakes. Let’s get them so they’re working

perfectly for you.

Check tires – Sometimes drivers wear tires too thin, but for the fall and winter, they need to have the right amount of traction.

have the right amount of traction.

Check wiper blades because we normally get more rainfall and need to be safe.

We take ALL COVID precautions at each locally owned & operated store serious so everyone is

safe.

Big O Tires is proud to support our long-standing friends at Shriners Hospitals for Children and their wonderful Walk for LOVE event. This year all the Big O Tires’ owners are collectively donating $30,000 to Shriners to help them continue to provide quality care for our children in need.

This year’s annual Walk for LOVE event will be held virtually because of precautions due to the pandemic.

The annual Walk for LOVE begins this Saturday, September 12th, and we want everyone to participate. To join you can:

Register online

Do this as an individual, with friends or with family

Set up your personal fundraising page

Share that with friends and family

Walk and reach your goal so you help change children’s lives

For More information about the annual Walk for LOVE event to support Shriners Hospital for Children visit their website or visit their Facebook.

For more information about Big O Tires, visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

This article contains sponsored content.