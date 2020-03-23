An Italian roast beef wrap recipe from the Utah Beef Council

Another simple and healthy beef recipe to add to your arsenal. Jennifer Burns and Jacob from Utah Beef Council were in studio to get our taste buds going.

You can find more recipe ideas from The Utah Beef Council using lean cuts of beef like Steak and Egg Sliders, Mushroom & Onion Blue Cheese Burgers, and Steak and Black Bean Tacos.

Italian Roast Beef Wraps

4 large spinach, whole wheat or regular tortillas

1/4 cup Italian dressing

1/4 cup cream cheese

8 slices Italian style deli roast beef

8 slices provolone or mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup banana peppers, sliced (jarred)

1 cup loosely packed arugula or baby spinach

Lay out the tortillas. In a small bowl combine the Italian dressing and cream cheese. Divide mixture on the bottom of each tortilla. Spread out to the edges, except leave 2 “at the bottom of one side of the tortilla where it will be rolled up. Divide the roast beef, provolone, banana peppers, arugula or spinach on each tortilla.

Roll up like a burrito. Cut into 1-2 inch slices. Serve immediately.

You can find more recipes at BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com and Utah Beef Council.

This article contains sponsored content.