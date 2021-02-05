American restaurant set in the Avenues neighborhood of Salt Lake City

Katy with Taste Utah joins executive chef and owner Mike Richey of Wildwood on 5th East and 3rd Ave in Salt Lake City. Mike Is the master of flavor and ingredient and sustainability.

Wildwood is like all other restaurants and they’ve had to adapt to COVID restrictions. They have their sanitizer at the door and many other various places, everyone is washing their hands and of course, masks are required. Temperatures are being taken and they’re focused on social distancing.

The restaurant is offering curbside or dining in and they’re open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner from 5p to 9p. Once things calm down and get normalized they’d like to add a few more days to their schedule and also start doing brunch on Saturday and Sundays. They WILL be open for Valentine’s Day.

