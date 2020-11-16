Alternative dinner ideas for Thanksgiving

Today we have Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council in the ABC4 kitchen to show our viewers an alternative for their holiday meals.

The Classic Beef Pot Roast is a good idea for Thanksgiving and can help to put your mind at ease this year as an option with gatherings being smaller and everything being a bit different with 2020 and the COVID Pandemic.

You can learn more about the importance of Beef and your health by visiting the Utah Beef Council website but the one thing with 2020 that we have all learned is that we need to remain healthy and Beef is an excellent source of essential nutrients and vitamins including B-vitamins, zinc, and iron.

For more information about nutrition or for more recipes, visit the Utah Beef Council website.

This article contains sponsored content.