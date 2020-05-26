A Virtual Equestrian party to help raise donations

Today on ABC4, Nicea spoke with Carey Cusimano. Carey is the Director of Development at the National Ability Center in Park City, and she is telling us how they’re getting creative when it comes to keeping their services available to the many people that still need them.

The Barn Party is a fundraiser for our Equestrian Programs. Our annual costs for the program are $180,000. The Huntsman Foundation is offering a $50,000 Match to support our Equestrian programs and we are asking the community to help us reach this match to support our horses, facilities, and amazing equestrian staff. We are incredibly grateful for the Huntsman Family’s amazing support of the NAC throughout the years and especially during this uncertain time for all of us.

In lieu of our annual Barn Party, we will be going virtual and talking all things Equestrian and Barn Party June 1st – 6th. We will be ending the week with a Line Dancing party on Saturday, June 6th. We will also be offering a family BBQ dinner for pick up that afternoon to enjoy while you are enjoying the Virtual line Dancing event that evening.

The National Ability Center empowers individuals of all abilities by building self-esteem, confidence, and lifetime skills through sport, recreation, and educational programs.

Whether you are a never-ever, an accomplished athlete, or somewhere in between, we welcome you, your family, and your friends. Most programs cater to those with a different ability, or (dis)ability, and many have been designed with inclusion as a first priority.

For more information visit National Ability Center on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.

This article contains sponsored content.