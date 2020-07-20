A twist on burgers everyone will devour!

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council is showing ABC4 viewers today her spin on a classic burger by grilling up some burgers today and adding pineapple, lettuce, and red onions!

You can view and print the recipe for Grilled Hawaiian Teryiaki Burgers here.

Utah Beef Council has many other recipes on its website including Steaks and burgers and casseroles and slow cooker meals.

Check out their website for more ideas to feed the whole family for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, or to please a whole crowd! You can also view many other recipes by following them on other social media platforms such as Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest also share your pictures on Instagram!

