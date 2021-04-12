A perfect recipe for your next picnic!

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council on ABC4 Utah today to give an easy and tasty recipe that would be perfect for lunch, dinner, or even a picnic!

Ingredients:

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 3/4 to 1 inch thick

1/2 cup prepared vinaigrette dressing with Parmesan cheese, divided

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

3 cups frozen cut green beans

1 package (1-1/4 pound) refrigerated prepared potato wedges

Instructions:

Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick strips. Combine 1/4 cup dressing and beef in a medium bowl. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add green beans; stir-fry for 5 minutes. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil and potatoes; continue stir-frying 4 to 6 minutes or until potatoes and green beans are heated through and starting to brown. Remove from skillet; keep warm.

Heat same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 3 minutes or until the outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet; add to vegetable mixture. Repeat with remaining beef.

Add remaining 1/4 cup dressing to beef and vegetables; toss to coat thoroughly. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve warm or at room temperature.

You can print the recipe to share or add to your recipe book at home here.

Visit the Utah Beef Council website for additional recipes and cooking tips and information.

This segment contains sponsored content.