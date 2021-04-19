A new twist on baked potatoes

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council is in the kitchen showing us her favorite twist on baked potatoes.

French-Style Beef Baked Potatoes

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick

4 hot baked medium russet potatoes

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese

Caramelized Onion Sauce

2 teaspoons butter

3 cups diced sweet onions (1/4-inch)

1/2 cup dry red wine

1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium beef broth

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Heat 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1-1/2 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining beef.

Prepare Caramelized Onion Sauce. Add beef to sauce; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until beef is heated through.

Caramelized Onion Sauce: In the same skillet used to prepare beef, melt 2 teaspoons butter on medium-high heat. Add 3 cups of diced sweet onions. Cover and cook for 5 to 7 minutes until onions are opaque and soft. Uncover skillet; cook 6 to 8 minutes until onions are golden brown, stirring occasionally. Add 1/2 cup red wine; simmer 2 to 4 minutes until liquid is almost evaporated. Stir in 1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium beef broth, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook about 20 minutes.

Cook’s Tip: The Caramelized Onion Sauce may be made ahead of time. Reheat in a 12-inch nonstick skillet before adding cooked beef.

Cut slits lengthwise in potatoes; open and fluff potatoes with fork. Divide beef mixture among potatoes. Top with cheese.

