A new recipe to use while homeschooling

Something different! Roast Beef Paninis with Au Jus: A good lunch idea for moms or dads that are homeschooling or want a tasty and different lunch idea. These Paninis are also delicious for a different dinner idea. Sandwiches are good but Grilled Paninis are amazing! Beef up your sandwich!

The Beef Story:

Cattle farmers and ranchers have many tools to keep the animals in their care healthy and safe, including nutrition programs, veterinary care, facilities that ensure comfort, and good management practices, such as low-stress handling, vaccines, and antibiotics, when necessary. No matter the tool, when it comes to animal health, the practices are science-based, regulated, and, above all, good for the animal and the consumer.

Farmers and ranchers work diligently to manage their cattle for optimum health. It begins with proper nutrition. Whether out on grass or in a feedyard, cattlemen work with nutritionists to make sure the cattle are receiving the right balance of energy, protein, vitamins and minerals to keep them healthy. Cattlemen also work with their veterinarian to determine the disease risks their cattle may face and develop a “herd health plan” to minimize those risks.

The Beef Quality Assurance program helps to ensure the consumer, the animal, the environment and the beef community are cared for within guidelines and regulation. The Beef Quality Assurance is a program that provides information to U.S. cattle farmers and ranchers along with beef consumers on how common sense husbandry techniques, like low stress animal handling, can be coupled with accepted scientific knowledge to raise cattle under the best management and environmental conditions.

