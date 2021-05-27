A compact 24′ trailer that expands to fit up to a family of ten

Imagine three tent end beds and a U-shaped dinette slide out plus a flip sofa offering your whole family a sleeping space, and lots of room to move about. You can skip the public facilities thanks to the rear full bath which includes a radius glass shower door, a toilet and a sink. You can choose to cook inside, or outside on the gas griddle. You will also find exterior storage for your outdoor items. This could be the one!

For an expandable with the perfect balance of comfort and convenience, choose the Forest River Rockwood Roo campers. Each model includes solid surface kitchen countertops, a multi zone stereo with DVD/CD/AM/FM and Bluetooth control, a double door auto gas/electric refrigerator, plus a bathroom skylight just to name a few at-home comforts. You can enjoy your time outdoors with a power awning with LED lights and the outside speakers will make your campsite the life of the party. These models are constructed with a fully aluminum frame and a radiant foil insulated underbelly, allowing you to extend your camping season with ease.

