The 38th annual Bridal Showcase is confirmed to take place, starting Friday, March 5 at the Utah State Fairpark Grand Building. The show will feature enhanced health and safety precautionary measures to protect attendees and vendors.

Date: March 5-6, 2021

Place: Utah State Fairpark Grand Building * 155 1000 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Hours: Friday, March 5th from 3 PM – 8 PM and Saturday, March 6­th from 11 AM – 7 PM

Admission: Adults $7.00, 12 and under FREE when accompanied by an adult.

Adults $7.00, 12 and under FREE when accompanied by an adult. Save $2.00 online only by buying tickets on their website.

Utah’s top wedding professionals will be offering everything the bride and groom will need to prepare for their special day all in one location.

Come plan your wedding at the amazing Bridal Showcase and see the latest in bridal gowns, tuxedos, caterers, invitations, hotels, florists, photographers, music, decorators, reception centers, spa retreats, beauty specialists, and much more.

Fashion Shows: Fabulous fashion shows daily with live music from Changing Lanes Experience bands. See the latest trends in wedding gowns and formal wear for the entire bridal party.

Friday: 5:30 PM and Saturday: 1 PM and again at 4 PM

Three Grand Prizes Sponsored by My 99.5 and KZHT – 3 grand prizes will be given away after each fashion show. To enter find the designated area by the fashion show or at the vendor’s booth.

Friday 5:30 pm: Wedding Cake from Granite Bakery

Saturday 1 pm: Wedding Gown from Mary’s Bridal

Saturday 4 pm: Wedding Bouquet from Every Blooming Thing

Must be getting married, 18 years + and present to win

Dress Event and Sale:

Mary’s Bridal & other Bridal Shops are offering discounts on last year’s bridal gowns and bridesmaid dresses. You can try them on and buy them at the show!

Cake Sampling from Granite Bakery:

Taste and find your perfect cake, fillings, and frostings by Granite Bakery – Saturday: 2:30 PM

Parking: Parking is $5.00 at the Utah State Fairgrounds – 155 1000 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84116

COVID-19 Policy:

Masks & distancing required.

Contactless online ticketing.

Timed ticketing for entry.

Capacity limits.

Daily health screening for each exhibitor.

Traffic controlled aisles.

Contact tracing required by all attendees.

Facility enhanced cleaning and disinfecting

For more information and links to social media you can visit the Bridal Showcase website.

