Make-A-Wish Utah & Jersey Mike’s create hope for critically ill children

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hope is essential for all of us, but especially children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Utah is empowering the community to not wait for hope, but to help create it, by making wishes come true. This past year, many people have experienced fear, isolation and uncertainty, something that a lot of children with critical illnesses have already gotten used to and are now experiencing even more intensely. Make-A-Wish Utah says we have the ability to help restore hope and bring joy to a child’s and family’s life through the life-changing power of a wish.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is one community partner that is taking action to help make a change and create some hope for children with critical illnesses. This past March, Jersey Mike’s Subs celebrated its 11th Annual Month of Giving, and sixth year of benefitting Make-A-Wish Utah. Throughout March 2021, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout Utah collected donations for Make-A-Wish from customers. The results are amazing. Jersey Mike’s Subs donated $200,000 to help grant wishes through Make-A-Wish Utah.

Marian Clegg, of Jersey Mike’s Subs in Utah presented the ceremonial check to Jared Perry, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Utah on ABC4 News at Midday.

Thursday, April 29, 2021 is World Wish Day, the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish. Visit Make-A-Wish Utah online to learn more about how you can help create hope and make wishes come true.