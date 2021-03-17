Looking for work? Upcoming virtual job fair can connect you to employers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Have you noticed the “Help Wanted” signs posted in storefront windows lately? A lot of businesses are reopening and need help. A Salt Lake City based nonprofit organization, People Helping People, is stepping up to connect people looking for jobs to potential employers by hosting a two day career seminar and job fair.

Related Content Employment Expert shares Top Interview Tips

People Helping People is a local nonprofit that works primarily with single mothers and low-income women to help them reach self-sufficiency through successful employment. PHP focuses on helping shift the person’s mindset from a supplemental earner to a primary breadwinner and overcoming personal and professional barriers. The PHP program is free and taught from the employers’ perspective which prepares PHP clients to be better equipped to navigate the workplace and increase their earning potential. New clients can start the program anytime and PHP says it is always looking for Volunteers to coach and mentor the women in the program.

PHP is hosting a two day Single Mothers Seminar and Virtual Job Fair on March 25-26, 2021. The job fair is held online, showcasing more than 30 PHP employer partners, both locally and nationally based. You must register online to participate. The job fair is open to anyone, not just women.