How Utah plans to enable the next generation of innovators

Stronger math and science skills are a must for tomorrow’s technology workforce and Utah has worked tirelessly to address the education needs in this broad field. Utah wants to help students be better prepared to fill the ‘hot STEM jobs’ with thousands of openings now and in the future. How does the state plan to achieve this?

STEM education creates critical thinkers, increases science literacy, and enables the next generation of innovators. Educators are acutely aware that students need exposure to training in STEM fields in order to prepare them for success in today’s changing world. In order to address this need, the STEM Expo aims to proactively identifying avenues to provide students with opportunities to explore STEM fields, investigate necessary educational paths, and foster enthusiasm for future careers.

This year, hundreds of students will showcase STEM projects and demos at the Utah STEM Expo. Presented by the Beehive Science and Technology Academy at Mountain America Expo Center, students across the Valley will have the opportunity to demonstrate their Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) explorations. The Expo will offer a venue for students to showcase the fruits of their STEM studies and hard work, professionals to show how STEM is used to better our communities, and spectators to participate in hands-on.

The event also will include robotics presentations, science shows, science trivia, STEM passwords to win donated prizes, and more. Location is Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Free, and open to the public. Details are at Utah STEM Expo.